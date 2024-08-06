Gold and bronze medal matches decided in women’s soccer tournament

The stage is set

Medals are on the line in the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A Marta-less Brazil shocked World Cup champions Spain in a 4-2 win, while the U.S. women’s national team is looking back to its best after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Germany.

Now, the USWNT and Brazil will play for the No. 1 spot on the podium, while Germany and Spain will battle for bronze.

Gold medal match

The U.S. will be heavy favorites in the finals against Brazil, but the South Americans will have the one and only Marta back from suspension.

If Brazil can win the final, it’ll be a perfect sendoff in international soccer for Marta, who will retire from the national team after the Paris Games. Whereas head coach Emma Hayes and her young squad can prove to the world that the U.S. is back to its old ways without the likes of past players such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

The Americans, who have not won gold since 2012, will be chasing an unprecedented fifth Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer. Brazil on the other hand will try to win its first gold medal in women’s Olympic soccer.

These two teams have met in the gold medal match on two previous occasions, dating back to the 2004 and 2008 Games.

The gold medal match will take place at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Bronze medal match

The No. 1 Spain and No. 2 Germany won’t be competing for a gold medal, but they still have an opportunity to stand on the podium.

Spain is playing at its first Olympic women’s soccer tournament and can top off its debut campaign with a medal in the bronze medal match, while Germany can look at it as an opportunity to extend its medal count in Olympic women’s soccer after winning gold in 2016 and bronze in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

It’ll be the first time both of these sides have met in the tournament at the 2024 Olympics. Spain and Germany know they are expected to win a medal in Paris based on their rankings, so there is still a lot to play for.

The bronze medal match will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Lyon Stadium.

Players to watch

All eyes for the USWNT will be on Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman. The trifecta has combined for nine goals in the tournament and continues to feed off of each other’s runs or passes to get into good spaces in the box. If Rose Lavelle and captain Lindsey Horan can get back to the level they are accustomed to competing at, the U.S. will be expected to win gold. Marta will be back for Brazil, but the team’s chances of winning a surprising gold medal will depend on its defense, specifically goalkeeper Lorena. She has been the team’s most instrumental player, and arguably the best goalie in the tournament so far.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso are the spine of the team, and both will be crucial in the attack and defense. Germany will still be without captain Alexandra Popp and tournament-leading scorer Lea Schuller, but goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger will look to pick up the pieces in their absence. She has been an excellent shot-stopper, and if the match was to go to a penalty shootout, Berger is also not afraid of taking a penalty herself.

Predictions

Gold medal match

Even with the presence of Marta, Brazil will approach the game with a defensive mind — meaning it will be happy to sit back and take its chances on the counter. The U.S., on the other hand, will pick up right where it left off against Germany and have more of the ball. I see Lavelle and Horan rising to the occasion and serving up plenty of chances to the front three, while Alyssa Naeher and Naomi Girma will ensure things are solid at the back. It’ll be a coming-of-age moment for this young U.S. team, and although Brazil may make things uncomfortable at times, the Americans should have more than enough to win its fifth gold medal. USA 2-0 Brazil

Bronze medal match

This is a tough one to predict. I would like to say Spain, but it has shown it has plenty of flaws, and if I go with Germany, are we going to see the underwhelming side that has been on display in the important games of the tournament? There’s also a chance Germany will rotate the lineup to give other players playing time, whereas I see Spain putting out its strongest team to win the nation’s first Olympic medal in women’s soccer. Plus, with reigning Balon d’Or winner Bonmati on the Spanish side, there will be plenty of opportunities served on a plate for Spain’s attackers. Spain 3-1 Germany

