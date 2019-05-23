Graduation denied after Florida senior prank

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida school is enforcing a stiff penalty some say goes too far.
Tuesday, Orange County, Florida deputies arrested eight people after what an arrest affidavit refers to as a “senior prank” that resulted in $20,000 worth of damage at Wekiva High.
Now, more than 100 seniors have been told they can’t take part in Saturday’s graduation, and that it’s all because of vandalism at the school last week.
A petition, which has gathered thousands of signatures, calls the punishment unnecessary and calls for the students’ right to walk the stage to be restored.
The school district said it will not comment on student discipline issues and won’t say how many, if any, students are barred from graduation and is offering no response to the petition.
It will only refer to a message that went out to parents the day after the vandalism… warning them of how serious it was.