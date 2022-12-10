Grange Co-op opens its new location

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Grange Co-op opened a new location in the Rogue Valley this weekend.

The store has moved from its previous location to 7700 Crater Lake highway in White City.

It is bigger than the previous one and has a coffee shop, dog cleaning station, on-site vendors, product demos and a nursery.

It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

Its a three-day opening event that will have free pictures with Santa, ornament crafts for kids and many other exciting things for children.

The first 100 customers will receive a “swag” bag and a chance to win prizes on Saturday and Sunday.