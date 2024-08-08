Grant Holloway wins Olympic title he knew was coming

American Grant Holloway has claimed his first Olympic gold medal, hurdling to an emphatic win in the Paris Olympic men’s 110m hurdles final on Thursday in a scorching 12.99 seconds.

For years, Holloway’s status has been clear as day: He’s the top men’s 110m hurdler on Earth — and it hasn’t been close.

But a bold label like that isn’t official these days without Olympic gold to back it up. And after three years of stewing over his Tokyo Olympic shortcoming (a stunning silver medal at the hands of Jamaican Hansle Parchment), Holloway has prevailed in Paris.

“I’m a sore loser,” Holloway told NBC Olympics in May. “And I know it.”

Good thing he didn’t lose tonight. Holloway has not lost a single race or heat since last September. His streak lives on, and as he has in virtually every single competition since, Holloway crossed the line with no one even close to beating him.

Behind Holloway, U.S. teammate Daniel Roberts took silver in 13.09 seconds, edging bronze medalist Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica in a photo finish for second. Roberts, 26, is an Olympic medalist for the first time.

RACE RESULTS

Holloway’s gold medal is the first for the U.S. in this event since 2012, when world record holder Aries Merritt took home gold from London.

When Holloway fell in Tokyo, he was a wide-eyed 23-year-old soaking in his first Olympic experience. In finishing .05 seconds behind Parchment, he cited “nerves” and “the atmosphere” getting the best of him.

“But I’ve seen a lot of moons and a lot of sunshine since then,” Holloway said in the spring.

SEE MORE: Grant Holloway remains uniquely authentic as Paris Olympics approach

Those moons and sunshine — Holloway’s blossoming maturity and on-track dominance — came together in picturesque fashion at these Paris Games. He owned his Round 1 heat by 0.21 seconds, scorched his semi by 0.19 and reigned supreme in Thursday’s final by an impressive 0.10.

The best hurdler on Earth now has a gold medal around his neck. There’s questioning him now.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.