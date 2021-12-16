Grants Pass honors community members after lifesaving efforts

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Eight Grants Pass School District staff and community members got a standing ovation for their amazing life saving efforts this week. On Tuesday, at the Grants Pass School Board meeting, those eight people were recognized by Grants Pass Fire Rescue. The firefighters say the group jumped into action to help a referee who collapsed during a recent basketball game.

Not only did the group provide CPR, they also used an AED, a device used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. “We all are here just to say thank you to those eight individuals that went out of their way to do and to serve in our community that we’re sworn to protect. We can’t say thank you enough for these individuals,” said Battalion Chief Wayne Nelson.

Their efforts are credited with saving the referee’s life. On Tuesday, each individual was recognized with a certificate, Grants Pass Fire Rescue challenge coins, and customized G.P. tokens welded by Grants Pass High School metal fabrication students.