Great Britain’s Bryony Page completes Olympic medal set with gold in Paris

Great Britain’s Bryony Page only had one Olympic medal missing from her collection and in Paris she got it.

After winning silver in Rio and a bronze in Tokyo, Page, at the age of 33, will leave Paris as an Olympic champion (56.480).

The 19 year old Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Belarus, who is competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) had a superb competition to clinch her first Olympic medal, the silver (56.060).

Canada’s Sophiane Methot rebounded remarkably after securing the eighth and final spot into the final after qualifications, to finish third (55.650).

Defending champion Zhu Xueying was looking to join Canadian great Rosie MacLennan as only the second trampoline gymnast to win back-to-back titles. Although she showed a clean routine, she was a little off center in her final routine. Her 55.510 in the final was 1.21 points behind what she scored in qualifying, resulting in a fourth place finish.

With her teammate Hu Yicheng falling in the final, Paris marks the first podium without a Chinese trampolinist since 2000.

American Jessica Stevens, who made history at the 2023 World Championships by becoming the first American to win an individual medal since 1974, finished 12th after qualifying and did not advance to the final.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.