Great Britain’s Nathan Hales wins trap shooting gold; American Derrick Mein in fifth

Posted by Newsroom Staff July 30, 2024

Great Britian

Great Britian’s Nathan Hales competes in men’s trap final – Credit: Getty Images

Britain’s Nathan Hales won the men’s trap final at the Chateauroux Shooting Center. Hales won the gold with an Olympic record of 48. 

Qi Ying (44) of China won the silver, while Jean Pierre Brol (35) of Guatemala took bronze.

Hales, also the world record holder, missed just two of 50 shots in the final to win gold. 

Ying won silver to secure China’s fifth shooting medal of these Games. 

Brol earned bronze to win Guatemala’s second-ever Olympic medal. Guatemala’s first Olympic medal came in the men’s 20km walk in London.

Fun fact, prior to today, Guatemala was on a short list of countries with more Nobel Prizes (2) than Olympic medals. But now they have two of each. 

American Derrick Mein, the 2022 world champion, was eliminated with 26 hits in fifth place. 

RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Skip to content