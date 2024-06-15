Gun shop reacts to SCOTUS ruling to strike down ban on bump stocks

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local gun shop is reacting to the Supreme Court decision to strike down the federal ban of bump stocks, ruling it as unlawful on June 14.

It was voted 6-3 with the court’s conservatives in the majority.

The controversial gun control regulation was initially approved by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

This was done in response to a Las Vegas mass shooting, where bump stock-equipped firearms were used to instantly kill 58 people.

This kind of gun accessory enables semi-automatic rifles to have a higher rate of fire.

NBC5 News spoke with Eric Gramer, co-founder and co-owner of Black Flag Armory, who said these kinds of accessories are a novelty not many in the gun community use.

“I don’t see any cause for concern because, again, it’s not one of those things that are super, super popular,” said Gramer. “I don’t remember pricing on those. I know when they were popular 10-plus years ago, they were still pretty expensive; several hundred dollars at the very least. So I don’t see it being a big thing. I don’t know if anybody is still manufacturing them. They were only made by, I believe, two companies mostly.”

Gramer also said bump stocks are not only cumbersome to use, but also inherently reduce accuracy.

According to a nonprofit gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, more than a dozen states have already banned them.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.