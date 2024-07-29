Gymnastics preview, July 30: Stop No. 2 on U.S. gymnasts’ ‘Redemption Tour’

It’s no secret the United States women’s gymnastics team wants to stand atop the medal podium once again. The team themselves have coined the 2024 Paris Olympics their “redemption tour.”

Redemption can come in many ways, but it starts for Team USA in the team final.

Three years ago in Tokyo, Simone Biles withdrew from the competition with the “ twisties ” – a phenomenon where a gymnast experiences a disconnect between their mind and body and gets lost in the air.

Biles opened up about her Tokyo experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she equated the “twisties” to forgetting how to drive a car you’ve driven every day.

“It’s terrifying because … I am my car,” Biles said.

SEE MORE: Simone Biles talks twisties and Tokyo with Alex Cooper

The American team, who was favored to win gold, ended up going home with the silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee. The Olympic team gold medal streak that began in 2012 had been officially broken.

Many assumed Tokyo would be Biles’ final Games, but after a two-year break from the sport, Biles is back and better than ever.

She’s now 27 years old, married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, and is placing her mental health at the forefront.

“I have to take care of myself a little bit more, and listen to my body and make sure that I’m making time for the important things in my life,” Biles said. “Whereas before it was all ‘Go, go, go,’ (and) making time after.”

Biles comes to Paris with two of her teammates from Tokyo – defending Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee and her Texas training mate Jordan Chiles.

Jade Carey, who competed in Tokyo as an individual, also returns. Those four are joined by Hezly Rivera, who at age 16 is the youngest member of the U.S. delegation across any sport.

Once the U.S. team was pieced together following the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, the words “redemption tour” quickly emerged.

“This is definitely our redemption tour,” Biles said. “I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren’t the best. We weren’t under the best circumstances either … But for us I know we’re stronger than what we showed in Tokyo.”

The first stop on the “redemption tour” was the qualification day, where the U.S. qualified to the team final with a commanding lead of over five points. However, the competition wasn’t necessarily smooth sailing.

Biles started the competition on the balance beam, where she performed a routine good enough to secure her spot in the event final in second place. Then, while warming up for the floor exercise in the next rotation, Biles felt a tweak in her calf.

She was evaluated by medical staff, who wrapped her lower leg. She then continued the competition while favoring her left leg.

Despite the pain, the thought of pulling out of the competition never crossed Biles’ mind according to her coach Cecile Landi, who said Biles began to feel better as the meet progressed.

Biles ended the day in first place all-around with a 59.566, which is the highest score put up by any gymnast at an international competition this Olympic cycle. Biles qualified for the vault and floor final in first, and the beam final in second.

SEE MORE: Simone Biles shows out in gymnastics team qualification

Landi assured that Biles wouldn’t have been able to finish the competition if there was a serious injury and said there were no concerns about her ability to compete throughout the remainder of the Games.

That news bodes extremely well for Team USA’s chances to grab the gold, as Biles’ contributions to the team provide a score boost that is impossible to replace.

The Americans can increase its score further and lock in the gold medal with improvements from Carey, who revealed after the competition that she was not feeling well . As a result, Carey had several uncharacteristic mistakes on the floor – an event where she is the reigning Olympic champion – and finished with a score of 10.633.

A repeat of qualifications, combined with a typical performance for Carey and tidying up a few wobbles in the beam rotation can make the U.S. team untouchable.

Although the gap between first and second is quite large (5.435 points to be exact), the distance between the teams ranked second through fourth after qualifications is a matter of tenths.

Team finals will begin with a blank slate, meaning no scores carry over. However, contrary to qualifications where each team could drop a score – in the team final three gymnasts will compete in each event for every team and all three scores will count. The silver and bronze medals are up for grabs for any team that wants to rise to the occasion.

Expect a tight battle between Italy, China and Brazil.

Italy was consistent in the qualifying round, led by Alice D’Amato. Consistency is exactly what the Italians will need in a three-up-three-count scenario if the team wants to bring home an Olympic medal for the first time since winning silver in 1928.

China is a powerhouse on uneven bars and balance beam but weaker on vault and floor exercise. The Chinese, who haven’t won a team medal at the Games since 2016, will start the competition on its best events, perhaps giving a glimpse into its medal prospects early on.

Brazil on the other hand is strong on vault and floor, where the team is led by Rebeca Andrade. The Brazilians have never won an Olympic team medal but come to Paris as the silver medalists from the World Championships in 2023.

SEE MORE: Rebeca Andrade dazzles on qualification day

What you need to know

When is the women’s gymnastics team final?

The women’s gymnastics team final will take place Tuesday, July 30. The event will stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com starting at 12:15 a.m. ET. The event will air in primetime on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

What apparatus will each team start on?

The United States and Italy will start on vault, China and Brazil will start on the uneven bars, Japan and Canada will start on the balance beam, and Great Britain and Romania will start on the floor exercise.

What were the highest scores from qualifications?

The United States’ Simone Biles posted the highest all-around score (59.566), in addition to the highest score on vault (15.300) and floor exercise (14.600)

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour posted the highest score on the uneven bars (15.600).

China’s Zhou Yaqin posted the highest score on the balance beam (14.866).

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.