Gymnastics preview, July 31: Boheng and Hashimoto to square off for all-around medals

The world’s top male gymnasts will return to the competition floor in Bercy Arena for the all-around final on Wednesday, July 31.

The competition could very well be another showdown between China and Japan with the top four all-around gymnasts from the qualification round hailing from the two nations.

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto enters as the defending Olympic all-around champion but has struggled with consistency in Paris.

The biggest threat to Hashimoto’s throne is China’s Zhang Boheng, who led the field by 1.732 points in qualifications.

However, Japan’s rookie Olympian Shinnosuke Oka has impressed so far in Paris, finishing second to Boheng in qualifications. China’s Xiao Ruoteng finished not far behind in fourth

The Americans could contend for a medal as well, namely Frederick Richard who finished 10th in qualifications, but won the bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships. Paul Juda qualified in 13th, knocking out three-time all-around national champion Brody Malone, who had several uncharacteristic mistakes in qualifications. Juda has looked confident and consistent so far at the Games, so he could be ready to make a move if the top contenders falter.

The top group, featuring Hashimoto, Boheng, Oka and Ruoteng, will start on the floor. Richard will start on the pommel horse while Juda will start on the rings.

SEE MORE: How to watch Frederick Richard at the 2024 Paris Olympics

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.