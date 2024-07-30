Gymnastics recap, July 30: Simone Biles becomes most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast, leads Team USA to gold

Consider the first leg of the “redemption tour” complete.

At last, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team is back on top of the Olympic medal podium after bringing home the silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games (171.296). Italy nabbed its first Olympic team medal in 96 years with the silver (165.494). Brazil won the bronze – it’s first Olympic team medal in history (164.497).

Simone Biles now has eight Olympic medals, including five gold, surpassing the legendary Shannon Miller to become the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history.

Biles, along with Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, now land themselves in the history books as just the fourth American team to win an Olympic gold medal.

Carey, the reigning Olympic champion on floor, opted not to compete the event in the team final after a scary fall in the qualifying round, stating after the competition that she wasn’t feeling well.

Rivera, who is the youngest member of the entire U.S. delegation across all sports, was not selected for any of the lineups – the U.S. instead opting to rely on its veterans. Biles and Chiles competed on all four events, while the defending Olympic all-around champion Lee competed on uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Great Britain showed a remarkable turnaround after finishing seventh in qualifications to advance to the final. Although the team won bronze in Tokyo, many of the country’s top athletes sustained injuries ahead of the Games, casting doubt upon its medal hopes. The team finished fourth.

