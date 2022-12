Rogue Valley Habitat for humanity celebrated the inauguration of a newly completed home this Monday.

This would be their 76th home and fourth home completed for a fire survivor as part of the Almeda Home Ownership Program.

The organization and over 89 volunteers worked to get the house ready for the family before Christmas.

The family was welcomed by the neighbors.

Several home owners previously helped by Habitat For Humanity also came to show support to the family.