Halfway home: U.S. men’s basketball caps perfect group stage with emphatic win over Puerto Rico

Three down, three to go. The U.S. men’s basketball team took about a quarter and a half to find fifth gear against Puerto Rico on Saturday, but once it did, it left everybody in its rearview, exploding for a 104-83 win to cap off a perfect run through group play.

Anthony Edwards had the sort of coming-out party many hoped for him at these Games, scoring a game-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting — including an absolutely righteous windmill in the second half that served as the exclamation point:





The U.S. had already punched its ticket to the quarterfinals next week, but this win ensures that it will place among the top two overall. That’s significant, as it means avoiding Germany until a potential gold-medal game. The men’s quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, although we won’t know Team USA’s opponent until the draw takes place.

