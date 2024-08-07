Hampton Morris wins first U.S. men’s weightlifting medal in 40 years

The United States’ long wait for an Olympic men’s weightlifting medalist is over after four decades, as Marietta, Georgia’s Hampton Morris, lifted to bronze in the men’s 61kg (134 lbs.) final.

Morris snatched 126kg (278 lbs.), then lifted an Olympic record-equaling 172kg (379 lbs.) in the clean and jerk, for a total of 298kg (657 lbs.) good enough for third place.

The 20-year-old became the first American man to win an Olympic weightlifting medal since Guy Carlton took bronze in the men’s 110kg weight class at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. Morris is also the youngest U.S. men’s weightlifting medalist since 1956.

Thialand’s Theerapong Silachai took silver with a total of 303kg (668 lbs.) behind Tokyo gold medalist Li Fabin of China, who successfully defended his Olympic title with total of 310kg (683 lbs.).

Five of the 11 participants recorded DNFs, including four-time Olympic medalist Eko Irawan, who bombed out in the clean and jerk after wrapping up the snatch phase in silver medal position.

Morris, the world record holder in the clean and jerk, got an immediate confidence boost by converting on his first attempt in the snatch at 122kg.

“This whole time I’ve just been so excited to be here. I was very happy when I made that first snatch and I felt very solid. I felt relieved that I made it,” Morris said.

That eliminated any threat of a repeat of the 2023 World Championships, where Morris bombed out in the snatch phase. He recorded a no-lift in his second attempt at 125kg, but converted on his third and final lift at 126kg, just one kilo shy of his personal best.

On his first attempt in the clean and jerk, Morris uncharacteristically recorded a no-lift at 168kg, due in part to his back foot sliding on the unusually slippery platform, something that drew frustrated shouts from Morris’ coaches directed at the event organizers.

“On the clean and jerks, I felt really great in the back room. That first attempt up on stage – I’m mad. The white paint on the platform is slick, it’s not safe,” Morris said.

However, Morris adjusted on his next lift, moving the bar up to the front of the platform before successfully lifting 172kg to leapfrog Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan in third place.

“I approached the bar knowing I would make it. I didn’t have any doubt in my mind I would do it. It’s something I’ve done in training plenty of times. There’s no room for doubt in this sport. Just know you can make it and execute.”

With Li’s gold-medal total out of realistic reach, Morris loaded up a would-be personal best and world record 178kg onto the bar in an attempt to overtake Silachai for silver. The American cleaned the weight comfortably but could not quite control the jerk.

Still, Morris immediately becomes the face of American men’s weightlifting with his podium performance. Coached by his father out of his garage, Morris is fueled by a massive daily coffee intake (he regularly drinks four espressos and three cold brews in a single day) and a love for the movie “Miracle” about the 1980 U.S. Olympic ice hockey team, which he watches on event days for motivation.

His young age also puts Morris on an exciting trajectory that could have him hitting his prime in four years, just in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

