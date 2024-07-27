Handball men’s recap, July 27: Egypt survives scare by Hungary

The men’s handball tournament gets started with six preliminary round matches on Saturday.

Details from each game of the first session are below.

Spain vs. Slovenia

Spain outlasted 25-22 Slovenia in a thrilling match-up to kick off the men’s handball tournament in Paris.

Led by strong play from goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez in net, the Spanish side was able to edge past Slovenia after staying neck-and-neck for much of the 60 minutes. Slovenia held a three goal lead heading into halftime, but the second half belonged to Spain, who exploded in the final fifteen minutes to finish with a three goal victory.

Aleix Gómez led Spain in scoring with seven made goals on nine attempts. Both teams converted over 50 percent of their attempts, 53 percent for Spain and 54 percent for Slovenia, but Slovenia was unable to convert any of their fast break points while Spain shot a perfect seven-for-seven to give them the advantage.

Match Stats

Hungary vs. Egypt

In a tightly contested game between Hungary and Egypt, Egypt emerged victorious 35-32.

Egypt controlled the first half, leading by as much as eight, but Hungary stormed back in the second half to make it interesting. Hungary’s Richard Bodo capitalized on an empty net by Egypt in the final two minutes to make it a one-goal game. After Yehia Elderaa took a nasty hit in the final 90 seconds, Hungary was forced to play down a man, which helped Egypt secure some breathing room with goals by Yahia Omar and Omar Elwakil. The defending Olympic champions held on to secure a 35-32 win in the tough Group B pool.

Match Stats

