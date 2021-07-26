Home
Handball: Spain outlasts Norway to join Denmark, France at 2-0

Spain scores a 28-27 win over Norway in handball group play - Credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Spain and Norway traded blows in a thriller that ended 28-27 at Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo on Monday.

Both nations entered with tournament-opening wins under their belts and the result was in the balance until the final whistle in Japan.

Adrian Figueras Trejo scored 10 times in one-upping Norwegian leading scorer Magnus Jondal, who was a constant presence on the floor.

Spain trailed 14-13 at the break but rallied to France as 2-0 teams in Group A. France beat Brazil 34-29, while Germany clipped Argentina 33-25.

Earlier, Denmark became Group B’s only 2-0 team when it beat Egypt 32-27. Sweden can join them with a win over Japan later Monday.

