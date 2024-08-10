Hangin’ Seine: Kauli Vaast surfs Paris river after taking gold in Tahiti

Kauli Vaast is living the gold-medal life, and fittingly bringing surreal images to France.

Competing a 10-minute drive from his birth place in French Polynesia, the 22-year-old from Vairao, Tahiti, won gold in men’s surfing on Aug. 5.

“I can’t believe right now,” Vaast said after winning. “I don’t really realize, but I just made history. Not just for me, for all Tahitians, for surfing, and Polynesians and friends. I can’t be more proud to represent Tahiti and friends at home.”

Four days later he was on the other side of the world surfing the River Seine.

You might say to this post at this point, “Rivers don’t have waves, fella.” And you’d be half-right, but also talking to a post.

Vaast wake surfed behind a boat, often making sure to have a hand or two on his gold medal with the Eiffel Tower keeping watch over the theatrics.

France has plenty of places to surf and has been ranked a top place to surf, but Vaast’s wake work on Friday was unusual and fun.





Vaast’s post-gold interview showcased a bewildered, fun athlete

Vaast’s comments after winning gold weren’t just about pride in French Polynesia and its surfing community, but also about its waves… and his mother’s reticence to watch him get after them.

“I just hope that people in the world realize that we have still the best wave in the world and the craziest wave in the world when it’s big,” Vaast said. “And showing also surfing — they will realize here it’s pumping, but in the world, surfing is important. A lot of people surf, and it’s part of our culture, from Polynesia. “

He was asked what was next for hi. (The Seine wasn’t yet on his to-do list.) Vaast just wanted to revel in the win with his family.

“I’m going to give a big hug to my little brother, my sister and my dad,” he said. “My mum, she always doesn’t want to see my heat. She’s so scared, so stressed, and she does everything she can, but not watching.

“Since this morning, she’s doing the garden, cutting all the trees and stuff. So I am going to go back and she will tell me, ‘Now you have to clean.’ I just want to go home and have fun with my family.”

France’s Kauli Vaast surfs in the Seine River with the Eiffel tower in the background during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

