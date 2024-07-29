Harmanpreet strikes again to save India men’s field hockey

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a late goal for the second game in a row to force a 1-1 draw with Argentina in Pool B at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

The drag-flick specialist scored a late winner against New Zealand on Saturday and struck again in the penultimate minute of India’s second game to level up the scores after Lucas Martinez‘s second-frame tally.

“I think we create so many chances, we are going into the circle and getting some good pieces, but the finishing was not there today,” Harmanpreet said. “So for the next match, we need to keep in our mind that whenever we get a chance, we need to finish 100%.”

Belgium and Australia top Pool B after the Kookaburras’ earlier 2-1 win over Ireland. India, the reigning bronze medalist, is in third place with four points, and Argentina is fourth with a single point.

The top four from each group advance to the quarterfinals.

