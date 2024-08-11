Harrie Lavreysen completes the hat trick in men’s track cycling, wins gold in men’s keirin

In the men’s final, it was a showdown of the sprinters. Netherland Harrie Lavreysen was attempting to pull off the triple crown of titles after winning the men’s individual sprint and men’s team sprint. He’d have to beat Australia’s Matthew Richardson after pulling off the feat in the men’s individual sprint. Two days later, the result was the same, Lavreysen convincingly beat Richardson for the unofficial title of King of the Sprinting at the 2024 Paris Games.

Lavreysen pulled to the front as the final bell rang. Matthew Richardson again finished second to Lavreysen after having done so in the men’s individual sprint. Richardson’s teammate Matthew Glaetzer finished third after a large crash took out the remaining riders including Great Britain’s Jack Carlin. Lavreysen finished with a time of 9.397 and top speed of 76.620 KM/H, Richardson finished .056 behind him.

The Dutchman joins Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny as the only riders to win three sprint medals in a single Games. Great Britain had won the last four gold medals in this discipline.

