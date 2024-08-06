He Bing Jiao honors injured Carolina Marin at badminton medal ceremony

One of the things that makes the Olympics so wonderful is the incredible sportsmanship seen throughout the 17 days.

That sportsmanship and respect was on display at the medal ceremony for badminton women’s singles.

Spain’s Carolina Marin, who won the gold in Rio but missed Tokyo due to injury, was forced to retire from her semifinals match against China’s He Bing Jiao. Marin had already taken the first game and was up 10-8 in the second game when she determined she could not continue.

As a result, He advanced to the gold medal match where she lost to South Korea’s An Se-Young. Out of respect for Marin, He brought a pin of the Spanish Olympic Committee logo with her to the medal stand and held it up for the cameras.





Marin was not able to play in the bronze medal match which forced her to miss out on the medals entirely. As a result, Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung took home the bronze.

Even though she was not there, He Bing Jiao made sure she was represented in one of the most heartwarming moments of these 2024 Paris Olympic Games so far.

