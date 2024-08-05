Here’s why you should watch American Amit Elor wrestle in the semis Monday night

The French word “oeuf” [OO-fuh] translates to “egg” in English.

Chances are Amit Elor‘s first two wrestling opponents at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ Grand Palais Ephemere have been saying “oeuf” quite a bit since their matches with the seemingly indominable American. But you don’t need to speak a lick of French to understand why.

Instead, all you have to do is watch Elor’s opening Round of 16 match against top-seeded Buse Tosun of Turkiye:

SEE MORE: Team USA’s Amit Elor devastates No. 1 seed Tosun in opener

If you’re up for a second helping of “oeuf“, give Elor’s subsequent quarterfinal against Poland’s Wiktoria Choluj a watch:

SEE MORE: U.S. wrestler Amit Elor cedes nothing to Choluj in Paris QF

With two performances like that, her semifinal bout promises to be must-see TV. The match against Pak Sol-Gum of North Korea begins at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

WOMEN’S BRACKET

