Historic moments to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are poised to make an indelible mark in sporting history, celebrating diversity, unparalleled athleticism, and groundbreaking achievements. As the world unites for this grand sporting spectacle, prepare to witness an array of historic milestones unfold.

Here’s a glimpse into the remarkable moments awaiting in the City of Light.

Historic moments that will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris 2024 achieves full gender parity

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to create a milestone with an equal number of male and female athletes on the field of play for the first time in history. The IOC anticipates over 5,000 women competing in Paris, a significant increase from the mere 22 who participated in the 1900 Paris Games, which marked the first inclusion of women at the Olympic Games.

Opening Ceremony to take place on the Seine

In a historic first, the Opening Ceremony will commence not in a stadium but on the Seine, winding through the heart of Paris. Athletes will cruise along the river, marking a unique and memorable beginning to the Games. Furthermore, this will be the first Opening Ceremony where most spectators can enjoy the event without any admission fee, allowing Olympic enthusiasts to gather along the route and witness the ceremony firsthand.

Paris 2024 to welcome largest Refugee Team

The Refugee Team will compete at the Games for only the third time in history. With 36 athletes from 11 nations, participating in 12 sports — this is the largest refugee team to date.

Breaking makes its Olympic debut

A new page in the Olympic history books will be written as breaking makes its Olympic debut in Paris. Six medals are up for grabs with American Victor Montalvo (B-Boy Victor) coming in as a two-time world champion and a gold-medal favorite for the men. Dominika Banevic (B-Girl Nicka) from Lithuania, the 2023 world champion, is a strong contender for gold on the women’s side.

South Sudan will make Olympic debut in basketball

South Sudan will make history by competing in the men’s Olympic basketball tournament for the very first time on July 28 against Puerto Rico. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the African nation, particularly noteworthy given the South Sudan Basketball Federation was founded as recently as 2011, gained FIBA membership in 2013, and played their first official game in 2017.

Nino Salukvadze set to break record for consecutive Olympic appearances

In Paris, Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze is primed to become the first and only athlete to compete in 10 consecutive Olympic Games, having competed in every Games since Seoul 1988. She also will join Canadian equestrian athlete Ian Millar for a share of the record for most Olympic appearances by any athlete in any sport.

Historic moments that could take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Double Dutch gold

The Dutch men’s and women’s field hockey teams arrive in Paris as the world’s top-ranked teams, poised to make history. Should the Netherlands win both tournaments, it would mark the first time a country swept field hockey gold at the same Olympic Games.

All-time women’s Olympic gold medal record on the line

Seven-time Olympic gold medalists Isabell Werth (equestrian) and Katie Ledecky (swimming), along with four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles (gymnastics), could etch their names in the history books with strong performances in Paris. All three athletes have an opportunity to get at least a share of the all-time women’s Olympic gold medal record, which is currently held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who won nine gold medals from 1956 to 1964. Werth could match the record by winning both of her events (she only has two opportunities), while Biles could match the record with five gold medals (she has six medal opportunities). Ledecky could take sole possession of the record if she wins three of her four events.

More history at stake for Ledecky and Biles

Ledecky arrives in Paris boasting 10 career Olympic medals, including seven golds. Adding just three more medals, regardless of color, would elevate her to the most decorated U.S. female Olympian, a record currently shared by swimmers Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres, and Natalie Coughlin, who each hold 12 medals. Achieving this would also position her as the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history, a title currently also within reach of Australian Emma McKeon, who amassed seven medals in Tokyo and totals 11 overall.

Biles arrives in Paris as the favorite once more. At age 27, she has the chance to become the oldest woman to claim the all-around title since the Soviet Union’s Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952. Additionally, she could join an elite group as only the third woman to win the all-around title twice, alongside the Soviet Union’s Latynina and Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska. A victory in the all-around would extend the American winning streak in women’s gymnastics to 20 years and six Olympic Games. Biles also eyes a milestone as potentially the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, needing just one medal of any color to surpass Shannon Miller. With two gold medals in Paris, Biles could also surpass Anton Heida‘s record for the most Olympic gold medals won by an American gymnast, currently set at five from the 1904 Olympics.

U.S. women’s basketball looking to continue streak of dominance

In Paris, the U.S. women’s basketball team aims to secure an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal, potentially setting a new record for the longest streak of Olympic gold medals in any team sport. The current record is held jointly with the men’s U.S. basketball team, which claimed seven gold medals from 1936 to 1968.

Diana Taurasi could become the most decorated team sport athlete in Olympic history, breaking her tie with Sue Bird, who won five gold medals from Athens to Tokyo.

Crouser goes for gold No. 3

American Ryan Crouser, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put, could make history by winning a third consecutive gold medal in Paris.

Mol and Sorum eye back-to-back victories

Defending Olympic gold medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway could become the first men to repeat as Olympic champions in beach volleyball.

Mijain Lopez has a shot at history

Mijain Lopez, the Greco-Roman wrestler from Cuba, could become the first athlete to win gold medals in the same individual event at five consecutive Olympic Games.

World record watch

Paris has world record potential for track and field, with Mondo Duplantis (men’s pole vault), Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (women’s 400m hurdles) all capable of setting new marks.

