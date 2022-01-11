Hockey 101: Who's qualified for Team USA?

It was initially thought that NHL players would be returning to the Olympics for the 2022 Winter Games. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NHLers will once again pass on international competition.
But even still, the U.S. remains one of the world’s top hockey countries and figures to make some legitimate noise come puck drop in February — particularly on the women’s side.
Below are all the players selected to Team USA for the Winter Olympics. Note that the list of players currently set to compete is subject to change.
Women
Forwards
Abbey Murphy
Abby Roque
Alex Carpenter
Amanda Kessel
Brianna Decker
Dani Cameranesi
Grace Zumwinkle
Hannah Brandt
Hayley Scamurra
Hilary Knight
Jesse Compher
Kelly Pannek
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Defense
Caroline Harvey
Cayla Barnes
Jincy Dunne
Lee Stecklein
Megan Bozek
Megan Keller
Savannah Harmon
Goalies
Alex Cavallini
Maddie Rooney
Nicole Hensley
Men
The men’s roster has yet to be announced.