Holly Theatre set to open January 2025 as restoration nears completion

MEDFORD, Ore. — The newly restored Holly Theatre in downtown Medford is planning to raise the curtain in January 2025 as its restoration project nears completion.

The auditorium restoration will be complete in August, but more work needs to be done before the full reopening.

The historic theater still needs to raise $667,000. It has already paid for half of its 1,000-plus seats, but it still needs to raise $160,000 for the other half by the end of June.

The theater says you can help support the restoration process by sponsoring a seat.

“But it seems like we’re this close, but it’s still a bit of money to raise,” said executive director of Jefferson Live!, Shelley Austin. “And our construction schedule; they’re going so fast. It puts a lot of pressure on us to raise the money soon. So the sooner we raise the money, the sooner we open; and we would love to open. Everyone is so anxious.”

Once the theater opens, it will be the largest indoor performing arts center in Southern Oregon.

To learn more about the restoration project and seat sponsoring, visit the Holly Theatre’s official website.

