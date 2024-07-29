Hong Kong defends foil gold, USA’s Itkin wins bronze, France goes 1-2 in sabre

The individual fencing competitions concluded in an enthralling women’s individual sabre and men’s individual foil event filled with efficient matches, close calls, and video reviews.

After Americans Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs went 1-2 in the women’s individual foil event, Sara Balzer and Manon Apithy-Brunet made the only all-French individual fencing final in this Games during the women’s individual sabre event. In the men’s individual foil event, Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka Long successfully defended his gold medal. American favorite Nick Itkin won bronze in his Olympic debut.

Women’s sabre: Apithy-Brunet, Balzer dominate on home soil

In a fierce gold medal match, Apithy-Brunet and Balzer went head-to-head to decide who would be crowned Olympic champion in their home country. Abithy-Brunet was locked in from the start, gaining an early lead over Balzer. After two double touches that were not called, the third was given to Abithy-Brunet to solidify her 15-12 win against Balzer. As soon as the touch was called, the crowd at the Grand Palais erupted in cheers and Apithy-Brunet’s husband, Bolade Apithy, raced to the piste to hoist her up to the crowd. Apithy was previously eliminated in the Round of 16 in the men’s individual sabre event and will compete in the men’s team sabre event on July 31.

Earlier, Balzer took on Olga Kharlan of Ukraine in a dominant performance that saw Balzer win 15-7 in a quick semifinal match. In the second semifinal, Apithy-Brunet won 15-12 against South Korea’s Choi Se-bin after Apithy-Brunet won the winning touch with a riposte.

Prior to Kharlan and Choi’s bronze medal match, Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” hyped the crowd. Kharlan may have heard it because she shook off her deficit against Choi with a hot streak of touches. She won 15-14 to place third and win her fifth Olympic medal.

“I hope some little girl sees me and, in the future, she will know and want to be an Olympic champion, a five-time Olympic medalist,” Kharlan said.

Americans Elizabeth Tartakovsky, Magda Skarbonkiewicz, and Tatiana Nazlymov were eliminated in the Round of 32.

Women’s individual sabre medalists



