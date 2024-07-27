How can the U.S., and other men’s teams, qualify to the knockout rounds

Day one of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament came and went, and now, we’re already more than halfway through the group stages.

There have been goals, saves and controversial calls — just ask Argentina — but the “win or go home” time is now for several teams in the tournament, including the U.S. men’s soccer team. A lot of games will come down to the wire and teams must decide if they want to play a risky or safe playing style to try and collect all three points.

Here’s a brief breakdown of how each team can, or can’t, qualify for the Round of 16.

How can the U.S. men’s soccer team advance?

The U.S. men’s soccer team earned a crucial win against New Zealand to keep its hopes of playing at the Olympics beyond July 30. Not only did the team get a W, but it also erased its minus-3 goal differential from its first game against France. With a goal different now at zero, the U.S. is in a must-win scenario for its upcoming game against Guinea.

Here’s how the table is currently shaped for Group A:

France – 6 points USA – 3 points New Zealand – 3 points Guinea – 0 points

The U.S. is in control of its own destiny, and there are three ways the U.S. can advance to the Round of 16:

Win against Guinea

Tie against Guinea and New Zealand ties or loses to France

Lose to Guinea and New Zealand lose to France

Of course, the U.S. would want a win against Guinea to seal the deal, but Guinea itself looked impressive against New Zealand and France despite losing both matches by one goal. It too will have a say on if it deserves to move on. Based on what has been on display from both sides, the U.S. appears to be the better team and is favored to keep going in the tournament.

As for the rest of the group, here’s what the teams must do to advance:

France

Win or tie against New Zealand

Lose to New Zealand and Guinea wins/ties

Lose to New Zealand and the U.S. wins but doesn’t better France’s goal difference

New Zealand

Wins against France and the U.S. loses or ties

Ties against France and the U.S. loses

Guinea

Win against the U.S. and New Zealand loses (must better New Zealand’s goal difference)

Here’s how other teams in the rest of the groups can advance

Group B

Argentina

Win against Ukraine

Tie against Ukraine

Lose against Ukraine and Morocco or Iraq wins

Morocco

Win against Iraq

Tie against Iraq

Ukraine

Win against Argentina

Iraq

Win against Morocco

Group C

Spain

Has already advanced

Egypt

Win against Egypt

Tie against Egypt

Lose to Spain and the Dominican Republic loses

Loses to Spain and the Dominican Republic wins but doesn’t better goal difference

Dominican Republic

Win against Uzbekistan and Egypt loses to Spain (Dominican Republic must better Egypt’s goal difference)

Uzbekistan

Eliminated from advancing to the knockout rounds

Group D

Japan

Has already advanced

Paraguay

Wins against Mali

Ties against Mali and Israel loses/ties

Ties against Mali and Israel win but don’t better goal difference

Mali

Wins against Paraguay

Israel

Israel wins against Japan and Mali wins against Paraguay but doesn’t better Israel’s goal difference

Israel wins and Paraguay ties but Israel must better Paraguay’s goal difference

