How can the U.S., and other men’s teams, qualify to the knockout rounds

Day one of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament came and went, and now, we’re already more than halfway through the group stages.
There have been goals, saves and controversial calls — just ask Argentina — but the “win or go home” time is now for several teams in the tournament, including the U.S. men’s soccer team. A lot of games will come down to the wire and teams must decide if they want to play a risky or safe playing style to try and collect all three points.
Here’s a brief breakdown of how each team can, or can’t, qualify for the Round of 16.
How can the U.S. men’s soccer team advance?
The U.S. men’s soccer team earned a crucial win against New Zealand to keep its hopes of playing at the Olympics beyond July 30. Not only did the team get a W, but it also erased its minus-3 goal differential from its first game against France. With a goal different now at zero, the U.S. is in a must-win scenario for its upcoming game against Guinea.
Here’s how the table is currently shaped for Group A:
- France – 6 points
- USA – 3 points
- New Zealand – 3 points
- Guinea – 0 points
The U.S. is in control of its own destiny, and there are three ways the U.S. can advance to the Round of 16:
- Win against Guinea
- Tie against Guinea and New Zealand ties or loses to France
- Lose to Guinea and New Zealand lose to France
Of course, the U.S. would want a win against Guinea to seal the deal, but Guinea itself looked impressive against New Zealand and France despite losing both matches by one goal. It too will have a say on if it deserves to move on. Based on what has been on display from both sides, the U.S. appears to be the better team and is favored to keep going in the tournament.
As for the rest of the group, here’s what the teams must do to advance:
France
- Win or tie against New Zealand
- Lose to New Zealand and Guinea wins/ties
- Lose to New Zealand and the U.S. wins but doesn’t better France’s goal difference
New Zealand
- Wins against France and the U.S. loses or ties
- Ties against France and the U.S. loses
Guinea
- Win against the U.S. and New Zealand loses (must better New Zealand’s goal difference)
Here’s how other teams in the rest of the groups can advance
Group B
Argentina
- Win against Ukraine
- Tie against Ukraine
- Lose against Ukraine and Morocco or Iraq wins
Morocco
- Win against Iraq
- Tie against Iraq
Ukraine
- Win against Argentina
Iraq
- Win against Morocco
Group C
Spain
- Has already advanced
Egypt
- Win against Egypt
- Tie against Egypt
- Lose to Spain and the Dominican Republic loses
- Loses to Spain and the Dominican Republic wins but doesn’t better goal difference
Dominican Republic
- Win against Uzbekistan and Egypt loses to Spain (Dominican Republic must better Egypt’s goal difference)
Uzbekistan
- Eliminated from advancing to the knockout rounds
Group D
Japan
- Has already advanced
Paraguay
- Wins against Mali
- Ties against Mali and Israel loses/ties
- Ties against Mali and Israel win but don’t better goal difference
Mali
- Wins against Paraguay
Israel
- Israel wins against Japan and Mali wins against Paraguay but doesn’t better Israel’s goal difference
- Israel wins and Paraguay ties but Israel must better Paraguay’s goal difference
