How can the USWNT, and other women’s team, qualify to the knockout rounds?

Heading into the final round of group stage games of the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, there is still so much to figure out.

With eight of the 12 teams to make the knockout rounds and reach the quarterfinals – the top two teams from each of the three groups qualify automatically and the two best third-place teams also make it – only four teams won’t advance out of the group stage.

Two teams have already punched their tickets into the knockout rounds with the U.S. women’s national team and Spain both securing at the very least a spot as one of the best third-place teams ahead of their group stage finales.

But this is about much more than advancing, as heavyweights will want to finish top of their group and give themselves the best possible route in the knockout rounds.

Below are details on how each team can qualify (in its simplest form) from the group stage and make it to the knockout rounds.

How can the USWNT advance?

It already has. The USWNT needs just a point to win Group B and give itself a better draw in the quarterfinals, while it can do no worse than finish as one of the two best-placed third-place teams no matter what happens in its group stage finale against Australia.

Emma Hayes has put the U.S. into the last eight with minimum fuss.

Group B

1. USA – 6 points (+6 GD) – ADVANCED TO QUARTERFINALS

2. Germany – 3 points (0 GD)

3. Australia – 3 points (-2 GD)

4. Zambia – 0 points (-4 GD)

USA – Already qualified for the quarterfinals and will qualify as group winners with a draw against Australia

Germany – Qualify in top two with a win/draw against Zambia AND an Australia draw/loss against the U.S.

Australia – Qualify in top two with a win/draw against U.S. AND Germany draw/loss to Zambia

Zambia – Qualify in top two with a win against Germany AND Australia loss to the U.S. AND if they finish with better goal difference

Here’s how other teams in the rest of the groups can advance

Group A

1. Colombia – 3 points (+1 GD)

2. France – 3 points (0 GD)

3. Canada – 0 points (+2 GD) *deducted 6 points

4. New Zealand – 0 points (-3 GD)

Colombia – Qualify in top two with a draw against Canada

France – Qualify in top two with a win/draw against New Zealand AND Canada draw/loss vs Colombia

Canada – Qualify in top two with a win against Colombia AND New Zealand draw/loss against France

New Zealand – Qualify in top two with a win against France AND if there’s a winner in Canada vs Colombia AND if they finish with better goal difference

Group C

1. Spain – 6 points (+2 GD) – ADVANCED TO QUARTERFINALS

2. Japan – 3 points (0 GD)

3. Brazil – 3 points (-1 GD)

4. Nigeria – 0 points (-2 GD)

Spain – Already advanced to the quarterfinals. Will qualify as group winners with a draw against Brazil

Japan – Qualify in top two with a win/draw against Nigeria AND a Brazil draw/loss against Spain

Brazil – Qualify in top two with a win against Spain AND a Japan draw/loss to Nigeria

Nigeria – Qualify in top two with a win against Japan AND Brazil lose to Spain AND if they finish with better goal difference

