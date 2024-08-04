How competing while pregnant hits different for Olympians Nada Hafez and Yaylagul Ramazanova

Making the Olympics is an unforgettable experience. Making the Olympics while pregnant takes on an added significance.

Fencer Nada Hafez and archer Yaylagul Ramazanova both had some extra motivation when they competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hafez, who represents Egypt, and Ramazanova, who represents Azerbaijan, both competed in their respective Olympic events while pregnant.

Hafez, who is 26 years old, participated in her third Olympics in Paris after also competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In Rio, Hafez finished in 36th place overall. Then in Tokyo, she finished in 29th place.

In Paris, Hafez defeated USA’s Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the first round of the women’s individual sabre competition before being knocked out by Jeon Hayoung of the Republic of Korea.

Hafez’s top-16 finish is her best Olympic finish ever. And she revealed after she competed that she is also seven months pregnant.





Hafez began her Instagram post with the following: “7 MONTHS PREGNANT OLYMPIAN !”

She continued:

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby! My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!

This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!”

Hafez was not the only pregnant competitor at this year’s Games.

Ramazanova, 34, competed in her first Olympics in the recurve category of archery.

Getty Images

In a sport know for requiring incredible skill and focus, Ramazanova delivered a strong showing. She competed in the women’s single competition, narrowly defeating Chinese archer An Qixuan in the first round 6-5. Ramazanova was knocked out in the round of 16 losing to Germany’s Michelle Kroppen, losing 6-2.

Ramazanova became just the second archer to represent Azerbaijan.

Both Hafez and Ramazanova have no doubt inspired many mothers and athletes with their Olympic performances.

