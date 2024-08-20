How to watch archery at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 20, 2024

Para archery athletes prepares to shoot – Credit: Getty Images

Archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Tuesday, September 3.

  • Dates: September 3 – September 5.
  • Medal events: men’s, women’s and mixed team W1, compound open and recurve open
  • Venue: Esplanade de Invalides
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app 

When does archery start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para archery will start on Tuesday, September 3 and conclude on Thursday, September 5.

How do I stream archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para archery schedule is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para Archery Live Streaming Schedule
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM
Tues, 9/3
3-7:40a		 Women’s Individual: R32, R16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 9/3
11a-2p		 Women’s Individual: QF, SF, Medal Finals

