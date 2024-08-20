How to watch archery at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Tuesday, September 3.

Dates: September 3 – September 5.

September 3 – September 5. Medal events: men’s, women’s and mixed team W1, compound open and recurve open

men’s, women’s and mixed team W1, compound open and recurve open Venue: Esplanade de Invalides

Esplanade de Invalides Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When does archery start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para archery will start on Tuesday, September 3 and conclude on Thursday, September 5.

How do I stream archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para archery schedule is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para Archery Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Tues, 9/3

3-7:40a Women’s Individual: R32, R16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 9/3

11a-2p Women’s Individual: QF, SF, Medal Finals

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.