How to watch archery at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Tuesday, September 3.
- Dates: September 3 – September 5.
- Medal events: men’s, women’s and mixed team W1, compound open and recurve open
- Venue: Esplanade de Invalides
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
When does archery start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?
Para archery will start on Tuesday, September 3 and conclude on Thursday, September 5.
How do I stream archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?
The complete para archery schedule is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Tues, 9/3
3-7:40a
|Women’s Individual: R32, R16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 9/3
11a-2p
|Women’s Individual: QF, SF, Medal Finals
