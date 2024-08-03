How to watch beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
- Dates: July 27 – August 10
- Medal events: Men’s and women’s tournament
- Venue: Eiffel Tower Stadium
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
When does beach volleyball start and end at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Beach volleyball will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 10. There will be live coverage of beach volleyball on the following dates:
- Women’s tournament: Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 9
- Men’s tournament: Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, August 10
How do I stream beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete beach volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. Match-ups will be announced soon.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Sat, 8/3
3-4a
|Men’s Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. POL (Bryl/Losiak)
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
4-5a
|Men’s Pool C: AUS (Hodges/Schubert) vs. FRA (Bassereau/Lyneel)
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
5-6a
|Women’s Pool D: SUI (Esmee/Zoe) vs. PAR (Poletti/Michelle)
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
6-7a
|Women’s Pool F: ESP (Alvarez M/Moreno) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann)
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
10-11a
|Women’s Pool F: FRA (Placette/Richard) vs. SUI (Huberli/Brunner)
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
11a-12p
|Women’s Pool D: CAN (Melissa/Brandie) vs. LAT (Tina/Anastasija)
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
12-1p
|Match 73: M or W Lucky Loser
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
3-4p
|Match 74: M or W Lucky Loser
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
4-5p
|Match 75: M or W Lucky Loser
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 8/3
5-6p
|Match 76: M or W Lucky Loser
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
3-4a
|Match 77: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
4-5a
|Match 78: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
7-8a
|Match 79: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
8-9a
|Match 80: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
11a-12p
|Match 81: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
12-1p
|Match 82: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
3-4p
|Match 83: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 8/4
4-5p
|Match 84: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
3-4a
|Match 85: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
4-5a
|Match 86: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
7-8a
|Match 87: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
8-9a
|Match 88: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
11a-12p
|Match 89: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
12-1p
|Match 90: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
3-4p
|Match 91: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
4-5p
|Match 92: M or W Round of 16
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 8/6
11-12p
|M or W Quarterfinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 8/6
12-1p
|M or W Quarterfinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 8/6
3-4p
|M or W Quarterfinal 3
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tues, 8/6
4-5p
|M or W Quarterfinal 4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Weds, 8/7
11a-12p
|M or W Quarterfinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Weds, 8/7
12-1p
|M or W Quarterfinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Weds, 8/7
3-4p
|M or W Quarterfinal 3
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Weds, 8/7
4-5p
|M or W Quarterfinal 4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thurs, 8/8
11a-12p
|M or W Semifinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thurs, 8/8
12-1p
|M or W Semifinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thurs, 8/8
3-4p
|M or W Semifinal 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thurs, 8/8
4-5p
|M or W Semifinal 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Fri, 8/9
3-4p
|Women’s Bronze Final
