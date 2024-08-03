How to watch beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 10

When does beach volleyball start and end at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Beach volleyball will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 10. There will be live coverage of beach volleyball on the following dates:

Women’s tournament: Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 9

Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 9 Men’s tournament: Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, August 10

How do I stream beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete beach volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. Match-ups will be announced soon.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Beach Volleyball Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 8/3

3-4a Men’s Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. POL (Bryl/Losiak) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

4-5a Men’s Pool C: AUS (Hodges/Schubert) vs. FRA (Bassereau/Lyneel) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

5-6a Women’s Pool D: SUI (Esmee/Zoe) vs. PAR (Poletti/Michelle) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

6-7a Women’s Pool F: ESP (Alvarez M/Moreno) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

10-11a Women’s Pool F: FRA (Placette/Richard) vs. SUI (Huberli/Brunner) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

11a-12p Women’s Pool D: CAN (Melissa/Brandie) vs. LAT (Tina/Anastasija) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

12-1p Match 73: M or W Lucky Loser Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

3-4p Match 74: M or W Lucky Loser Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

4-5p Match 75: M or W Lucky Loser Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

5-6p Match 76: M or W Lucky Loser Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

3-4a Match 77: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

4-5a Match 78: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

7-8a Match 79: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

8-9a Match 80: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

11a-12p Match 81: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

12-1p Match 82: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

3-4p Match 83: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

4-5p Match 84: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

3-4a Match 85: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

4-5a Match 86: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

7-8a Match 87: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

8-9a Match 88: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

11a-12p Match 89: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

12-1p Match 90: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

3-4p Match 91: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

4-5p Match 92: M or W Round of 16 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

11-12p M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

12-1p M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

3-4p M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

4-5p M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

11a-12p M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

12-1p M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

3-4p M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

4-5p M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

11a-12p M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

12-1p M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-4p M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

4-5p M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-4p Women’s Bronze Final

