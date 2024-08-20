How to watch blind soccer at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Blind soccer players play during a match - Credit: Getty Images

Blind soccer at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will air on CNBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Sunday, September 1.

  • Dates: September 1 – September 7.
  • Medal events: Men’s tournament
  • Venue: Eiffel Tower stadium on the Champ-de-Mars
  • TV channels: CNBC (Bronze medal final)
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app 
     

When does blind soccer start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Blind soccer will start on Sunday, September 1 and conclude on Saturday, September 7.

How do I stream blind soccer at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete blind soccer schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Blind Soccer Live Streaming Schedule
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM
Sun, 9/1
5:30-9:30a		 Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 1) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 9/1
12:30-4:30p		 Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 2) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Mon, 9/2
5:30-9:30a		 Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 3) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Mon, 9/2
12:30-4:30p		 Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 4) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 9/3
5:30-9:30a		 Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 5) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 9/3
12:30-4:30p		 Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 6) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 9/5
4:30-9:30a		 Men’s Placing Matches Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 9/5
12:30-4:30p		 Men’s Semifinals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 9/7
11:30a-5p		 Men’s Bronze/Gold Finals

