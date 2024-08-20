How to watch blind soccer at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Blind soccer at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will air on CNBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Sunday, September 1.

Dates: September 1 – September 7.

September 1 – September 7. Medal events: Men’s tournament

Men’s tournament Venue: Eiffel Tower stadium on the Champ-de-Mars

Eiffel Tower stadium on the Champ-de-Mars TV channels: CNBC (Bronze medal final)

CNBC (Bronze medal final) Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app



When does blind soccer start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Blind soccer will start on Sunday, September 1 and conclude on Saturday, September 7.

How do I stream blind soccer at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete blind soccer schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Blind Soccer Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 9/1

5:30-9:30a Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 1) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 9/1

12:30-4:30p Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 2) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 9/2

5:30-9:30a Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 3) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 9/2

12:30-4:30p Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 4) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 9/3

5:30-9:30a Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 5) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 9/3

12:30-4:30p Men’s Group Stage Matches (Part 6) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 9/5

4:30-9:30a Men’s Placing Matches Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 9/5

12:30-4:30p Men’s Semifinals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 9/7

11:30a-5p Men’s Bronze/Gold Finals

