How to watch Bobby Finke at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Bobby Finke is headed to his second Olympic Games and is looking to repeat his perfect performance from the last time around. At the 2020 Olympics, Finke competed in the 800m and 1500m freestyle and won both events. Now he’s back with the same two competitions in his sights.

Here’s how to watch the reigning Olympic champion when he tries to defend his titles.

Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 9

July 27 – August 9 Venue: La Défense Arena

La Défense Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC, USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics

When will Bobby Finke compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Swimming will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 9. Bobby Finke is likely to compete on the following days: Men’s 800m freestyle: Monday, July 29 to Tuesday, July 30

Monday, July 29 to Tuesday, July 30 Men’s 1500m freestyle: Saturday, August 3 to Sunday, August 4

How do I watch live streams of Bobby Finke at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete swimming schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Bobby Finke’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Mon, 7/29

5-7a Heats: M 800m Free Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 7/30

2:30-4:30p Finals: M 800m Free

