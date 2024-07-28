How to watch Brody Malone at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Brody Malone‘s redemption arc is almost complete.

Less than a year and a half after a devastating knee injury forced Malone to relearn how to walk, the 24-year-old gymnastics star is back for his second Olympic Games. He competed in all six events in the qualification round, including his specialty (and the apparatus on which his injury occurred): the high bar.

Though teammates Frederick Richard and Paul Juda edged Malone out of the all-around final, the U.S. men placed fifth in the team qualifier on July 28, earning a spot in the final.

When will Brody Malone compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Men’s gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Malone will compete once more in Paris, in the men’s team final on Monday, July 29.

Paris Olympics: Brody Malone’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Mon, 7/29

11:30a-2:30p Men’s Team Final

