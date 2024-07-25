How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Caeleb Dressel is a household name in the world of swimming and one of the best athletes in the sport. He will be competing at his third Olympics later this month, hoping to add a few more gold medals to his trophy case.

Dressel made his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and has only gotten better since then. In the Tokyo Games, Dressel set two world records and won five gold medals.

Here’s how to watch the swimming superstar when he dives into the pool in Paris.

Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 9

July 27 – August 9 Venue: La Défense Arena

La Défense Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC, USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Caeleb Dressel compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Swimming will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 9. Caeleb Dressel is likely to compete on the following days: Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Men’s 50m freestyle: Thursday, August 1 to Friday, August 2

Thursday, August 1 to Friday, August 2 Men’s 100m butterfly: Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 3

How do I watch live streams of Caeleb Dressel at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete swimming schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Caeleb Dressel’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

5-7:15a Heats: M 4x100m Free Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27

2:30-4:30p Finals: M 4x100m Free

