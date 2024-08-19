How to watch canoe at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 19, 2024

Emma Wiggs of Great Britain on her way to winning the gold medal in the canoe - women

Emma Wiggs of Great Britain on her way to winning the gold medal in the canoe – women’s single 200m VL2 final on Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway. – Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Para canoe at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Friday, September 6.

  • Dates: September 6 – September 8.
  • Medal events: men’s and women’s KL1, KL2, KL3, VL2, VL3
  • Venue: Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
  • TV channels: Check the schedule page for more info on how to watch on TV
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app 

When does canoe start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para canoe will start on Friday, September 6 and conclude on Sunday, September 8.

How do I stream canoe at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para canoe schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para canoe Live Streaming Schedule
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM
Fri, 9/6
4-6:15a		 Sprint: Men’s & Women’s Heats Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 9/7
4-7:15a		 Sprint: M&W Semifinals and Finals (Part 1)

