How to watch canoe at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Para canoe at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Friday, September 6.

Dates: September 6 – September 8.

September 6 – September 8. Medal events: men’s and women’s KL1, KL2, KL3, VL2, VL3

men’s and women’s KL1, KL2, KL3, VL2, VL3 Venue: Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium TV channels: Check the schedule page for more info on how to watch on TV

Check the schedule page for more info on how to watch on TV Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When does canoe start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para canoe will start on Friday, September 6 and conclude on Sunday, September 8.

How do I stream canoe at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para canoe schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para canoe Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Fri, 9/6

4-6:15a Sprint: Men’s & Women’s Heats Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 9/7

4-7:15a Sprint: M&W Semifinals and Finals (Part 1)

