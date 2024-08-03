How to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic play at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Tennis has a new marquee matchup, with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic meeting once again in a tournament final. In what has already been a sensational tournament—with tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray hanging up their raquets for the last time—the final match-up promises to be a fitting way to crown a new men’s singles Olympic champion.

How many times have Alcaraz and Djokovic played each other?

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other six times to date, with each player taking home three wins. Alcaraz won their most recent match up during the 2024 Wimbledon Final in straight sets, which was their only meeting so far this year.

Who beat Djokovic in Tokyo Olympics?

Alexander Zverev beat Djokovic in the semifinal at the 2020 Olympics.

When did Alcaraz turn pro?

Alcaraz turned pro in 2018 when he was just 16 years old.

How old was Alcaraz’s first Grand Slam?

Alcaraz was 19 years old when he defeated Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open in 2022.

Has Djokovic ever won an Olympic gold medal?

No, Djokovic has never won an Olympic medal. This will be his first ever Olympic medal.

Has Alcaraz ever beaten Djokovic at Roland-Garros?

Alcaraz and Djokovic have only played each other once at Roland Garros back in 2023, in a match that Djokovic won 3-1.

How do I watch Alcaraz and Djokovic on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of tennis will be shown on the following TV channels: CNBC, USA Network and E!

The full TV listings for tennis can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of Alcaraz and Djokovic at the 2024 Paris Olympics? If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on the NBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

