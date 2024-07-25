How to watch Chris Guiliano at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Chris Guiliano is a newcomer to the U.S. Olympic swim team. Even though it will be his first appearance, the rookie will be competing in five events at the 2024 Games, the most of any U.S. swimmer.
Here’s how to watch the Notre Dame phenom when he debuts in Paris.
Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
- Dates: July 27 – August 9
- Venue: La Défense Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
When will Chris Guiliano compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Swimming will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 9. Chris Guiliano is likely to compete on the following days:
- Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: Saturday, July 27
- Men’s 200m freestyle: Sunday, July 28 to Monday, July 29
- Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay: Tuesday, July 30
- Men’s 100m freestyle: Tuesday, July 30 to Wednesday, July 31
- Men’s 50m freestyle: Thursday, August 1 to Friday, August 2
How do I watch live streams of Chris Guiliano at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete swimming schedule, including the TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Sat, 7/27
5-7:15a
|Heats: M 4x100m Free
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 7/27
2:30-4:30p
|Finals: M 4x100m Free
