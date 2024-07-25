How to watch Chris Guiliano at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Chris Guiliano is a newcomer to the U.S. Olympic swim team. Even though it will be his first appearance, the rookie will be competing in five events at the 2024 Games, the most of any U.S. swimmer.

Here’s how to watch the Notre Dame phenom when he debuts in Paris.

Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 9

July 27 – August 9 Venue: La Défense Arena

La Défense Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC, USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Chris Guiliano compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Swimming will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 9. Chris Guiliano is likely to compete on the following days: Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Men’s 200m freestyle: Sunday, July 28 to Monday, July 29

Sunday, July 28 to Monday, July 29 Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay: Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, July 30 Men’s 100m freestyle: Tuesday, July 30 to Wednesday, July 31

Tuesday, July 30 to Wednesday, July 31 Men’s 50m freestyle: Thursday, August 1 to Friday, August 2

How do I watch live streams of Chris Guiliano at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete swimming schedule, including the TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Chris Guiliano’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

5-7:15a Heats: M 4x100m Free Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27

2:30-4:30p Finals: M 4x100m Free

