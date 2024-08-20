How to watch cycling at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Cycling at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games will air on CNBC and USA Network, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Dates: Aug. 29 – Sept. 7 Para track cycling: Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 Para road cycling: Sept. 4 – Sept. 7.

Aug. 29 – Sept. 7 Medal events: (men’s and women’s) Para track cycling: sprint, pursuit Para road cycling: road race, time trial, relay

(men’s and women’s) Venues: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (Track) Clichy-sous-Bois (Road)

TV channels: CNBC and USA Network

CNBC and USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Paralympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When does cycling start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para cycling will start on Thursday, Aug. 29 and conclude on Saturday, Sep. 7. There will be live coverage of all 17 track and 34 road cycling events on the following dates:

Sprint: Thursday, Aug. 29 – Sunday, Sept. 1

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Sunday, Sept. 1 Pursuit: Thursday, Aug. 29 – Sunday, Sept. 1

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Sunday, Sept. 1 Time Trials: Wednesday, Sept. 4

Wednesday, Sept. 4 Road Races: Thursday, Sept. 5 – Saturday, Sept. 7

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Saturday, Sept. 7 Mixed Team Relay: Saturday, Sept. 7

How do I stream cycling at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para cycling schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Cycling Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Thurs, 8/29

6-9a Track: M&W Sprint and Pursuit Prelims Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/29

9:45a-12p Track: M&W Sprint and Pursuit

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.