How to watch Frederick Richard at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At 20 years old, Frederick Richard is one of the youngest members of the U.S. men’s gymnastics team and is poised to be a serious medal contender in Paris.

Since becoming the youngest American male gymnast to win an individual world medal in 2023, the two-time world bronze medalist and three-time NCAA champion is widely regarded as one of the U.S. men’s most promising gymnasts heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, Richard solidified his hold on that position, finishing first in the all-around to earn an automatic bid on the Olympic squad.

Richard placed 10th in the all-around qualifying event on July 28, earning a chance to compete in the final. He and the U.S. men were also the fifth-place qualifiers into the men’s team final.

When will Frederick Richard compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Men’s gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Richard will compete in the team and all-around finals on the following days: Men’s Team Final: Monday, July 29

Monday, July 29 Men’s All-Around Final: Wednesday, July 31

How do I stream Frederick Richard’s competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Mon, 7/29

11:30a-2:30p Men’s Team Final

