How to watch Gabby Thomas at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas is one of the biggest stars on the U.S. track and field team and has an impressive list of accolades, but the sprinter is looking to win her first gold medal in Paris.

In Tokyo, Thomas made her debut at the Games and put on a show, earning the bronze in the women’s 200m plus a silver medal as part of the U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team.

She enters the Olympics in great form, fresh off of winning the 4x100m relay and finishing second in the women’s 200m at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Here’s how to watch the sprinter in her second Olympic appearance.