How to watch Gabby Thomas at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas is one of the biggest stars on the U.S. track and field team and has an impressive list of accolades, but the sprinter is looking to win her first gold medal in Paris.
In Tokyo, Thomas made her debut at the Games and put on a show, earning the bronze in the women’s 200m plus a silver medal as part of the U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team.
She enters the Olympics in great form, fresh off of winning the 4x100m relay and finishing second in the women’s 200m at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.
Here’s how to watch the sprinter in her second Olympic appearance.
Track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, Aug. 1.
- Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 11
- Venue: Stade de France
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
SEE MORE: How to watch track and field at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule
When will Gabby Thomas compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Track and field will start on Thursday, Aug. 1, and conclude on Sunday, Aug. 11. Gabby Thomas will compete on the following days:
- Women’s 200m: Sunday, Aug. 4 to Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Women’s 4x100m Relay (lineups not yet announced): Thursday, Aug. 8, to Friday, Aug. 9
How do I watch live streams of Gabby Thomas at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete track and field schedule, including the TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Sun, 8/4
4-7:15a
|Women’s 200m Round 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
4-7:15a
|Women’s 200m Repechage
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 8/5
12:30-4p
|Women’s 200m Semifinals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tue, 8/6
12:30-4p
|Women’s 200m Finals
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.