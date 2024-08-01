How to watch gymnastics at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.
- Dates: July 27 – August 5
- Medal events: Men’s and women’s team, men’s and women’s individual all-around, men’s event finals: vault, floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, high bar and parallel bars and women’s event finals: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor excercise
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
When does gymnastics start and end at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Monday, August 5. There will be live coverage of gymnastics on the following dates:
- Men’s Qualification: Saturday, July 27
- Women’s Qualification: Sunday, July 28
- Men’s Team Final: Monday, July 29
- Women’s Team Final: Tuesday, July 30
- Men’s All-Around Final: Wednesday, July 31
- Women’s All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1
- Event Finals Day 1: Saturday, August 3
- Event Finals Day 2: Sunday, August 4
- Event Finals Day 3: Monday, August 5
How do I stream gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
|Date/Time
|Event
|Stream
|Wed, 7/23
5-7:30a
|Men’s Podium Training
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thur, 7/24
5:40-7:20a
|Women’s Podium Training
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 7/27
5-7:30a
|Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 7/27
9:30a-12p
|Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sat, 7/27
2-4:30p
|Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 3
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 7/28
3:30-5:10a
|Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 7/28
5:40-7:20a
|Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 2
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 7/28
8:50-10:30a
|Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 3
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 7/28
12-1:40p
|Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 7/28
3:10-4:50p
|Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 5
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Mon, 7/29
11:30a-2:30p
|Men’s Team Final
