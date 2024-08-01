How to watch gymnastics at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 5

July 27 – August 5 Medal events: Men’s and women’s team, men’s and women’s individual all-around, men’s event finals: vault, floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, high bar and parallel bars and women’s event finals: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor excercise

Venue: Bercy Arena

Bercy Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!

NBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When does gymnastics start and end at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Monday, August 5. There will be live coverage of gymnastics on the following dates:

Men’s Qualification: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Women’s Qualification: Sunday, July 28

Sunday, July 28 Men’s Team Final: Monday, July 29

Monday, July 29 Women’s Team Final: Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, July 30 Men’s All-Around Final: Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, July 31 Women’s All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Event Finals Day 1: Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 3 Event Finals Day 2: Sunday, August 4

Sunday, August 4 Event Finals Day 3: Monday, August 5

How do I stream gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Gymnastics Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Wed, 7/23

5-7:30a Men’s Podium Training Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thur, 7/24

5:40-7:20a Women’s Podium Training Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27

5-7:30a Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27

9:30a-12p Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27

2-4:30p Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28

3:30-5:10a Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28

5:40-7:20a Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28

8:50-10:30a Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28

12-1:40p Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28

3:10-4:50p Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 5 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 7/29

11:30a-2:30p Men’s Team Final

