How to watch Hilary Knight at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 1, 2022

Hilary Knight practices for Team USA. - Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team is looking to defend its gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and alternate captain Hilary Knight is bound to play a key role for the Americans when the puck drops on February 3.

Knight, a native of Palo Alto, California, is the most experienced player on this year’s women’s Olympic team. She’s competed at every Winter Olympics since 2010, including in 2018 when the U.S. women won their first Olympic hockey title in 20 years.

Knight has logged 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 15 Olympic contests dating back to 2010. She’ll continue her role as a key offensive weapon for the U.S. this year, and with three Olympic medals under her belt, she’s hopeful to add even more to her resume.

Date/Time Event How to Watch
Feb. 3, 8:10 a.m. ET Finland vs. USA NBCOlympics.comPeacock, USA
Feb. 5, 8:10 a.m. ET USA vs. ROC NBCOlympics.comPeacock, USA
Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA NBCOlympics.comPeacock, USA
Feb. 7, 11:10 p.m. ET USA vs. Canada NBCOlympics.comPeacock, USA
Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m. ET Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.comPeacock, USA
Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m. ET Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. ET Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.comPeacock, CNBC
Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m. ET Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Feb. 13, 11:10 p.m. ET Women’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.comPeacock, USA
Feb. 14, 8:10 a.m. ET Women’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.comPeacock, USA
Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m. ET Women’s Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m. ET Women’s Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.comPeacock

