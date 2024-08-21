How to watch judo at the Paris Paralympics: Stream schedule

Judo at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, Sept. 5. Dates: September 5 – September 7

September 5 – September 7 Medal events: Men’s 60kg, 73kg, 90kg, 90+kg (J1, J2) Women’s 48kg, 57kg, 70kg, 70+kg (J1, J2)

Venue: Champ de Mars Arena

Venue: Champ de Mars Arena

When does judo start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para judo will start on Thursday, Sept. 5 and conclude on Saturday, Sept. 7.

How do I stream judo at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para judo schedule is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para Judo Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Thurs, 9/5

4-7a W 48kg, 57kg, M 60kg Eliminations (Mat 1) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 9/5

4-7a W 48kg, 57kg, M 60kg Eliminations (Mat 2) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 9/5

10a-1p W 48kg, 57kg, M 60kg Finals

