How to watch Katie Ledecky at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky is possibly the biggest superstar in the world of swimming today. Paris will be Ledecky’s fourth Olympics, as she earned her first gold medal at the 2012 London Games when she was just 15.

She’s come a long way since her Olympic debut and now headlines Team USA swimming as they head to Paris, competing in four different events.

Here’s how to watch Katie Ledecky once the Games kick off.

Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – August 9

July 27 – August 9 Venue: La Défense Arena

La Défense Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC, USA Network Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Katie Ledecky compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Swimming will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 9. Katie Ledecky is likely to compete on the following days: Women’s 400m freestyle: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Women’s 1500m freestyle: Tuesday, July 30 to Wednesday, July 31

Tuesday, July 30 to Wednesday, July 31 Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Women’s 800m freestyle: Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 3

How do I watch live streams of Katie Ledecky at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete swimming schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Katie Ledecky’s Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

5-7:15a Heats: W 400m Free Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27

2:30-4:30p Finals: W 400m Free

