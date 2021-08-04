Home
How to watch modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV*
Thursday, Aug. 5 – 12:00 AM Men’s and Women’s Fencing Ranking Rounds STREAM
Friday, Aug. 6 – 1:30 AM Women’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding STREAM
Friday, Aug. 6 – 6:30 AM Women’s Laser Run STREAM | CNBC (10 PM)
Saturday, Aug. 7 – 2:30 AM Men’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding STREAM
Saturday, Aug. 7 – 2:30 AM Men’s Laser Run STREAM | NBCSN (1:30 PM), CNBC (11:30 PM)

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

