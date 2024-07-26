How to watch Nikola Jokic at the 2024 Paris Olympics

After missing out on the Tokyo Games, Nikola Jokic is back in the Olympics for the second time in 2024. Serbia qualified for Paris thanks to a second-place finish at last year’s FIBA World Cup. Now, after taking silver in Rio in 2016, the team is looking to ride its three-time NBA MVP to a first-ever basketball gold. Here’s how to watch every one of Jokic’s games at these Olympics. Men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 – Aug. 10 Venue: Bercy Arena (knockout rounds and finals), Pierre Mauroy Stadium (group phase)

Bercy Arena (knockout rounds and finals), Pierre Mauroy Stadium (group phase)

TV channels: NBC, USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

When will Nikola Jokic play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Serbian men’s basketball team has found itself in Group C alongside the U.S., South Sudan and Puerto Rico. It will open play on Sunday, July 28, and play through its final group-stage game on Saturday, Aug. 3. If they advance, Jokic and Serbia will play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Aug. 6; the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 8; and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.

How do I watch Nikola Jokic at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Serbia Olympic Men’s Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 7/28

3-4:45p Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. United States Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 7/31

11:15-1p Men’s Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

3-4:45p Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

5-7a Men’s Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

8:30-10:30a Men’s Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

12-2p Men’s Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 8/6

3:30-5:30p Men’s Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

11:30a-1:30p Men’s Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-5p Men’s Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

5-7a Men’s Bronze Final

