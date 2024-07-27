How to watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles is one of the faces of track and field, but the decorated runner will be chasing his first Olympic gold medal in Paris. At the Tokyo Games, Lyles made his Olympic debut and earned a bronze medal in the 200m.

Despite not yet capturing an Olympic gold, Lyles is a six-time world champion and is coming off of his best year-to-date. He most recently captured gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships, a feat last achieved by Usain Bolt in 2015. He also earned a bronze medal in the 200m sprint at the Tokyo Games, which he’ll hope to improve on in Paris.

Here’s how to watch the sprinter when he returns to the Olympics.

Track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, August 1. Dates: August 1 – August 11

August 1 – August 11 Venue: Stade de France

Stade de France TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!

NBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

SEE MORE: How to watch track and field at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

When will Noah Lyles compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Track and field will start on Thursday, August 1 and conclude on Sunday, August 11. Noah Lyles will compete on the following days: Men’s 100m: Saturday, August 3 to Sunday, August 4

Saturday, August 3 to Sunday, August 4 Men’s 200m: Monday, August 5 to Tuesday, August 6

Monday, August 5 to Tuesday, August 6 Men’s 4x100m Relay (lineups not yet announced): Thursday, August 8 to Friday, August 9

How do I watch live streams of Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete track and field schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. https://stream.nbcolympics.com/track-and-field-session-9-integrated-feed Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles’ Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 8/3

4-6:40a Men’s 100m Prelims and Round 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

12:30-4p Men’s 100m Semifinals and Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.