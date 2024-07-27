How to watch Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At the beginning of the summer, the Olympics seemed to be in doubt for world ranked No. 2 Novak Djokovic after he left the French Open with a knee injury. Now, after a stunning run at Wimbledon, Djokovic is set to compete in Paris for another Olympic medal.

Here’s how to watch the tennis star as he takes the court in Paris.

Is Novak Djokovic playing in the Olympics?

The Serbian Olympic Committee confirmed on June 19 that Novak Djokovic will compete in Paris this summer.

How many Olympic medals does Novak Djokovic have?

In Beijing in 2008, Novak Djokovic fell in the semifinals to rival Rafael Nadal and went on to beat James Blake for bronze, earning his sole Olympic medal to date.

How many times has Novak Djokovic played in the Olympics?

Novak Djokovic has competed in four Olympics: 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020. Should he compete in Paris, he will join Lu Yen-Hsun as the only man with five career Olympic singles appearances.

Could Novak Djokovic play Rafael Nadal at Paris Olympics?

Novak Djokovic could play Rafael Nadal in the second round of the men’s singles tournament at the Paris Olympics. Djokovic defeated Matt Ebden in the first round, and will wait for the winner of Nadal’s match with Marton Fuscovics to find out his next opponent.

Who is Novak Djokovic facing tomorrow?

Djokovic will face the winner of Nadal and Fuscovics in the second round.

How old is Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic is 37 years old. He was born May 22, 1987.

How do I watch Novak Djokovic on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of tennis will be shown on the following TV channels: CNBC, USA Network and E!

The full TV listings for tennis can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on the NBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.