How to watch para powerlifting at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Para powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, August 29. Dates: Sept. 4 – Sept. 8

Sept. 4 – Sept. 8 Medal events: 20 total (10 men’s weight classes and 10 women’s weight classes)

20 total (10 men’s weight classes and 10 women’s weight classes) TV channels: CNBC (Sept. 8 only)

CNBC (Sept. 8 only) Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Sports app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Paralympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Sports and Peacock apps.

When does para powerlifting start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para powerlifting will start on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 8. There will be live coverage of para powerlifting each day from Sept. 4 through Sept. 8.

How do I stream para powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para powerlifting schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Sports apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para Powerlifting Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Wed, 9/4

6-9a Men’s 49kg, Women’s 41kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Wed, 9/4

11a-2p Women’s 45kg, Men’s 54kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Thur, 9/5

6-9a Women’s 50kg, Men’s 59kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Thur, 9/5

11a-2p Women’s 55kg, Men’s 65kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Fri, 9/6

6-9a Men’s 72kg, Women’s 61kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Fri, 9/6

11a-2p Women’s 67kg, Men’s 80kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Sat, 9/7

6-9a Women’s 73kg, Men’s 88kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Sat, 9/7

11a-2p Women’s 79kg, Men’s 97kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Sun, 9/8

6-9a Men’s 107kg, Women’s 86kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com Sun, 9/8

11a-2p Women’s 86+kg, Men’s 107kg Peacock

NBCOlympics.com

How do I watch para powerlifting on TV at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The final session of para powerlifting, featuring women’s athletes over 86kg and men’s athlete’s over 107kg, will air on CNBC on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 10am ET.

The full TV listings for the 2024 Paris Paralympics can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of para powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on the NBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.