How to watch para powerlifting at the Paris Paralympics: TV and stream schedule

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 23, 2024

Learn when, where and how to watch para powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. - Credit: Getty Images

Para powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Thursday, August 29.

  • Dates: Sept. 4 – Sept. 8
  • Medal events: 20 total (10 men’s weight classes and 10 women’s weight classes)
  • TV channels: CNBC (Sept. 8 only)
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Sports app 

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Paralympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Sports and Peacock apps.

When does para powerlifting start and end at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Para powerlifting will start on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 8. There will be live coverage of para powerlifting each day from Sept. 4 through Sept. 8.

How do I stream para powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The complete para powerlifting schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Sports apps.

Paris Paralympics: Para Powerlifting Live Streaming Schedule
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM
Wed, 9/4
6-9a		 Men's 49kg, Women's 41kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Wed, 9/4
11a-2p		 Women’s 45kg, Men’s 54kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Thur, 9/5
6-9a		 Women’s 50kg, Men’s 59kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Thur, 9/5
11a-2p		 Women’s 55kg, Men’s 65kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Fri, 9/6
6-9a		 Men’s 72kg, Women’s 61kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Fri, 9/6
11a-2p		 Women’s 67kg, Men’s 80kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 9/7
6-9a		 Women’s 73kg, Men’s 88kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Sat, 9/7
11a-2p		 Women’s 79kg, Men’s 97kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 9/8
6-9a		 Men’s 107kg, Women’s 86kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com
Sun, 9/8
11a-2p		 Women’s 86+kg, Men’s 107kg Peacock
NBCOlympics.com

How do I watch para powerlifting on TV at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The final session of para powerlifting, featuring women’s athletes over 86kg and men’s athlete’s over 107kg, will air on CNBC on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 10am ET.

The full TV listings for the 2024 Paris Paralympics can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of para powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on the NBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

